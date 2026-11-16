FOIAengine: New Questions About Super Micro, Nvidia, and Andrew Left’s Fraud Conviction Expose the Uneasy Relationship Between Activist Short Sellers and Prosecutors

Andrew Left, one of Wall Street’s best-known short sellers, faces up to 25 years in federal prison when he is sentenced December 8 for orchestrating a $21 million securities-fraud scheme that prosecutors said manipulated stock prices and cheated ordinary investors.

Unless, that is, he succeeds in getting a new trial.

Left has seized on an extraordinary development in his effort to overturn the verdict: A key prosecution witness suddenly became entangled in an insider-trading investigation involving suspicious trades in his own company’s stock.

The witness, Daniel Bachus, was chief financial officer of Grand Canyon Education, which disclosed in August that authorities were investigating stock trades by an unidentified non-employee. Bachus testified that Left had made false statements about Grand Canyon Education in his Citron Research reports – the only prosecution witness, according to Left’s lawyers, who tied Left to affirmative misrepresentations rather than omissions.

Bachus has not been publicly accused of wrongdoing, but he was put on administrative leave by his company. And now, Left’s lawyers are arguing that if they’d been able to tell jurors about the investigation that Bachus got caught up in (portions of the defense motion were redacted), they could have destroyed the credibility of the government’s star witness.

“A new trial would probably produce an acquittal,” Left’s lawyers asserted in their motion for a new trial, scheduled to be argued on December 1 in federal court in Los Angeles. “Undisclosed impeachment of the witness who supplied the only evidence on a disputed point is decisive.”

We’ve devoted considerable space in these pages to swashbuckling activist short sellers like Left – including the recent guilty verdict against him in the government’s first-of-its-kind case – not just because they make for interesting copy, but also because there’s a Freedom of Information Act angle that’s relevant to our investigative work underlying FOIAengine, which tracks FOIA requests in as close to real-time as their availability allows.

FOIA requests to the federal government can be important signals of bad publicity, litigation to come, or uncertainties to be hedged and gamed out. And the most recent FOIA requests to the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal an interesting new thread, which you’ll read more about below. First, some context about the fallout from this summer’s guilty verdict against short-seller Left.

Activist short sellers have cult followings on social media, and they often revel in their notoriety. We’ve covered many of them in these pages, including Hindenburg Research’s Nathan Anderson, Muddy Waters’ Carson Block, Orso Partners’ Nathan Koppikar, Culper Research’s Christian Lamarco, and Safkhet Capital’s Fahmi Quadir, aka “the Assassin.” Those we’ve written about have something more in common than just the catchy names that bring to mind looming disaster (“orso” means bear; the Hindenburg crashed and burned; “citron” means lemon; and an assassin – well, you get the idea). They also have a FOIA footprint, either from probing a target, or being one.

The kind of short sellers we’re talking about are those who target a publicly traded company whose stock they believe to be overvalued, and then widely circulate their findings across online platforms and social media in the hope that others will join the selling and drive the stock price down even more.

The government’s criminal case against Left revealed a more sinister side of the short sellers’ craft. Left, it turned out, sometimes secretly bet against his own public recommendations, using sensationalized reports and television appearances to move stock prices, then quickly cashing out his positions – often at prices far short of the targets he had urged investors to expect. Prosecutors said the scheme netted him more than $21 million.

With a federal criminal investigation of other short sellers still open, the guilty verdict against Left sent a chill through the ranks of activist short sellers. That led Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters, to devise what he calls the “Left Disclosure,” warning investors that he may cover most or all of a short position immediately after publishing a negative report. Other short sellers are revising their own disclaimers, hoping to avoid the legal trap that ensnared Left.

Yet the federal government’s relationship with short sellers is even more complicated than the Left prosecution suggests. The same government that prosecutes short sellers for misleading investors also investigates companies whose alleged misconduct those short sellers bring to light – and rewards the short sellers as whistleblowers. See our 2023 story about the aforementioned Carson Block, “Whistleblower, or Opportunist? A Short Seller Helps the Government.”

The latest FOIA requests to the SEC illustrate how tangled this can get. Super Micro Computer (NASD: SMCI), the AI-server manufacturer, was targeted by a blistering Hindenburg Research report in August 2024. More than two years later, in a November 6 SEC filing, Super Micro acknowledged an SEC subpoena into matters first raised in the Hindenburg report, and also acknowledged that federal prosecutors charged three individuals associated with the company in an alleged $2.5 billion scheme to smuggle Nvidia chips to China. Super Micro’s co-founder was among those arrested. Prosecutors identified at least $510 million in unlawful shipments during one several-week period. Super Micro itself was not charged.

Now, the Super Micro investigation is intersecting with the widening scandal involving Nvidia, its former chief executive Jensen Huang, and Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whose Singapore-based business connections are under scrutiny over the suspected diversion of advanced American AI technology to China. Super Micro said last Friday that Megaspeed, the Singapore company at the center of the spy scandal that brought down Jensen Huang, has never been one of its customers. Neither Huang has been charged. Still, investigators continue to look for possible connections between the two companies. And Super Micro remains a top target of SEC FOIA requests, with 32 in FOIAengine dating back to 2022.

The SEC’s latest FOIA logs also revealed another angle in the tangled saga of Super Micro. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, the prominent New York-based plaintiffs’ securities firm, is co-lead counsel in a class action accusing Super Micro and its senior executives of misleading investors about the company’s compliance with U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI technology. The suit alleges that Super Micro repeatedly assured investors it was complying with those restrictions, even as individuals associated with the company were allegedly conspiring to divert restricted servers to China. Following disclosures of the criminal charges and government subpoenas, Super Micro’s stock suffered steep declines. The firm filed an amended complaint October 9.

Now, Bernstein Litowitz is trying to find out what federal regulators knew – and when. Among the law firm’s three Super Micro FOIA requests filed with the SEC weeks before the Huang Affair broke, one specifically seeks subpoenas issued to Super Micro since November 1, 2024. That FOIA request suggests that the plaintiffs’ lawyers are looking beyond the company’s public disclosures for evidence that might strengthen their case. It also illustrates how allegations of corporate misconduct can move from short sellers’ reports into government investigations and, ultimately, shareholder litigation – with FOIA providing another avenue for lawyers seeking to uncover what regulators have learned.

Michael Burry, the famed activist short seller whose exit from the game we wrote about almost a year ago (“The Big Short Goes Long,” December 3, 2025), came out with an I-told-you-so blog post about the Nvidia scandal earlier this week:

“Many of us that have been following the Nvidia story remember years of significant China revenue share that suddenly seemed to fall, even allowing for earlier export rules, in the years leading up to the export ban,” Burry wrote. “Fewer of us noticed that Singapore’s share was growing rapidly up until it disappeared. I looked into it. Nvidia has changed its reporting as China sales became more contentious. Most significantly, in late 2025 (Q3 of FY2026), Nvidia moved from counting revenue by billing or invoicing location to counting revenue by headquarters location, a much less geographically precise methodology as far as location where the chips are finally installed and used.”

Burry name-checked the Wall Street Journal for belatedly recognizing what was happening. The Journal’s November 15 story was titled “How Jensen Huang Built the Backdoor Route That Keeps Beijing in the AI Race,” with a subtitle bound to be noticed: “Massive data centers in Southeast Asia exploited a gap in U.S. export controls, providing crucial computing power for Chinese companies and a cover for alleged chip smuggling.”

“The press has now started to do its job on Nvidia,” Burry wrote. “Sad that it took a lurid affair to snap everyone out of it.”

The unfolding controversy around the Left verdict and the Huang Affair leaves us with a question: When short sellers sound the alarm about corporate misconduct, are they market manipulators, or proverbial canaries in the coal mine, giving the government an early warning of corporate misconduct?

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John A. Jenkins, co-creator of FOIAengine, is a Washington journalist and publisher whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, GQ, and elsewhere. He is a four-time recipient of the American Bar Association’s Gavel Award Certificate of Merit for his legal reporting and analysis. He is the author of The Partisan: The Life of William Rehnquist. His latest book is Summer of ’71: Five Months That Changed America, about the fateful year before Watergate. Click here to watch the official book trailer. Jenkins founded Law Street Media in 2013. Prior to that, he was President of CQ Press, the textbook and reference publishing enterprise of Congressional Quarterly. FOIAengine is a product of PoliScio Analytics (PoliScio.com), a new venture specializing in U.S. political and governmental research, co-founded by Jenkins and Washington lawyer Randy Miller. Learn more about FOIAengine here. To review FOIA requests mentioned in this article, subscribe to FOIAengine.

Write to John A. Jenkins at JAJ@PoliScio.com.