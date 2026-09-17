Inside Litigation Against America’s Biggest Coffee Chain

Coffehouse chain Starbucks is navigating some troubled waters, but it remains a ubiquitous sight across the United States; there are nearly 17,000 establishments in the country and tens of thousands more worldwide.

That scale is precisely what creates fertile ground for federal litigation. A workforce and customer base of that size, spread across dozens of jurisdictions and operating under a mix of corporate-owned and licensed structures, generates enormous surface area for claims — from labor and employment disputes tied to unionization efforts, to consumer protection suits over marketing and disclosure practices, to shareholder and governance challenges.

Docket Alarm data can provide insights into the company’s litigation profile, and how it’s changed over time. Over the last two decades, litigation involving the company has grown steadily (in line with nationwide trends, and the company’s growth). Suits peaked in 2024 before declining somewhat in 2025. The vast majority of the approximately 2,000 cases tracked by Docket Alarm have Starbucks as the defendant – typical for a consumer-facing company.

The most popular case type for these cases is Personal Injury, an inevitable consequenceT of the company’s massive physical footprint. The runner-up is employment-related litigation, similarly a consequence of the company’s massive workforce. Americans with Disabilities Act litigation (a broad category that could include accessibility suits from employees, patrons, or even web users) is third, followed by other civil rights suits and patent cases.

The top law firms representing Starbucks also track these case types – Littler Mendelson and Ogletree Deakins specialize in employment law and have represented Starbucks heavily in recent years.

Geographically, the Central District of California hosts the most Starbucks litigation – it is the judicial district that contains the biggest share of the American population, including Los Angeles. New York’s Southern District is second, home to part of New York City, followed by the Northern District of California.