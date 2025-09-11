Roblox in the Litigation Spotlight

Roblox’s Apple Store listing promises the “ultimate virtual universe that lets you create, share experiences with friends, and be anything you can imagine.” The video game platform plays host to millions of user-created experiences, and has enjoyed explosive growth in recent years. Roblox’s most recent quarterly results claim over 111 million daily active users, although some have criticized that metric.

The platform is incredibly popular with children, but reports have suggested growing concerns over Roblox’s efforts to ensure the safety of its platform. The Los Angeles Times reported hat multiple lawsuits have been filed over child safety issues on Roblox.

Docket Alarm analysis also indicates a marked increase in lawsuits involving Roblox in 2025. The company was involved in a steady amount of litigation since 2020, but August 2025 saw a peak of 23 lawsuits filed against the California-headquartered company. (This analysis includes state courts. Docket Alarm does not cover every state court in the United States, and state court cases are difficult to classify by case type.)

One case filed this week alleges that “In reality, and as Defendant well knows, the design of its app makes children easy prey for pedophiles, and Defendant had no appropriate safeguards to ensure that children were in fact safe or that predators were screened.” Another targets the platform’s allegedly addictive effects, saying the platform’s design negatively impacted the plaintiff’s child.

While Roblox remains in the spotlight for these allegations, the company is also bringing lawsuits of its own. This year, the company has filed six trademark suits. Some of these lawsuits are against alleged counterfeiters, while another targets a site that allegedly allows users to sell Roblox accounts and other virtual goods for the platform.