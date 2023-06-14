Pixel Litigation Tests Old Privacy Law featuring Myriah Jaworski

Consumers are driving a wave of litigation against companies for allegedly sharing details of what videos they watch on their platforms.

Dozens of organizations — ranging from the rough-and-tumble NFL to the decidedly less rough-and-tumble NPR — are among the defendants in nearly 50 proposed class actions which claim Meta Platforms Inc.’s pixel tracking tool facilitated the sharing of personal video consumption data and identities from online platforms to Facebook without user consent. This, the plaintiffs say, violates the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (VPAA) of 1988.



The rising number of VPAA cases demonstrates how plaintiff attorneys are creatively applying traditional causes of action to litigate modern privacy issues in the absence of a federal law. An act that far preceded the proliferation of online video streaming, it followed the publication of one-time Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork’s Blockbuster video rentals. The titles the judge rented disappointed anyone looking for scandal. They included nothing more salacious thanThe Man Who Knew Too Much starring Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day.



Listen to my interview with someone who knows plenty: Myriah V. Jaworski, a member at Clark Hill PLC. Myriah helps me explore the privacy issues raised by these cases and what the future holds for businesses and other parties who handle consumer data.

Myriah represents clients in defense of data breach class actions, privacy torts and statutory claims (IRPA/BIPA), pixel tacking and commercial surveillance matters, internet defamation, technology disputes, and cyber subrogation claims. She defends them in response to regulatory inquiries and investigations arising out of data incidents and privacy practices, including before state Attorney General offices, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Human and Health Services – Office of Civil Rights. Myriah is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and a Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) as certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She was also a Trial Attorney with the Department of Justice. She received her JD/MS degree from Syracuse University College of Law. And now, I am happy to say, she is a member of the Editorial Advisory Board for the Journal on Emerging Issues in Litigation.



