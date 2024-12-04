Last Days of Patent Eligibility Confusion with Ryan Phelan

As if the rocketing evolution of technology isn’t presenting enough challenges to inventors under patent law, the Supreme Court has done its part, too.



I just finished reading Graham Moore’s novel “The Last Days of Night,” where titans of the late 1800s and early 1990s Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla “clashed with sparks flying over AC and DC electrical power systems,” a corny description suggested by my AI editor.



Having read the book, it was fun to speak with modern day attorney Ryan N. Phelan of modern day Marshall Gerstein. Listen as this seasoned patent attorney walks me through:

The intricate landscape of patent eligibility in the United States.

Twin patent law decisions from the Supreme Court — Mayo and Alice (the name of a singer-songwriter group if I ever heard one, or a sandwich shop).

The proposed Patent Eligibility Restoration Act and how — if passed — it could unlock new opportunities for innovation amid the challenges posed by judicial exceptions.

