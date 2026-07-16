Inside the Republican FOIA Oppo Research on Graham Platner

FOIAengine: How the GOP’s Senate Campaign Committee Plays the Oppo Game

While national reporters were examining Graham Platner’s turbulent personal life, Republican opposition researchers were quietly investigating an entirely different chapter of the Maine Senate candidate’s résumé.

State Department records in FOIAengine, which tracks requests in as close to real time as their availability allows, show how the National Republican Senatorial Committee and one of its opposition-research proxies began using the Freedom of Information Act to examine Platner’s background within days of his campaign launch – months before his candidacy became one of the year’s biggest political surprises.

At roughly the same time its researchers were intensifying their scrutiny of Platner, whose campaign imploded last week, the NRSC was assembling one of the largest campaign war chests in its history, raising $142 million to play a central role in defending the GOP Senate majority.

As Platner’s insurgent campaign gathered momentum, researchers for the NRSC expanded their line of inquiry, ultimately filing three separate FOIA requests focused on Platner’s 2018 service as a State Department security contractor in Afghanistan.

FOIA requests to the federal government can be an important early warning of bad publicity, litigation to come, or uncertainties to be hedged and gamed out. In this case, the NRSC’s FOIA requests provide a rare window into the mechanics of modern opposition research, revealing how campaign operatives quietly use federal transparency laws to test a candidate’s public narrative against the government’s own records.

The last time we dug into FOIA requests made by Republican oppo researchers, during the 2024 election cycle, we profiled the tradecraft of America Rising, the Republicans’ top research arm and a mainstay of conservative oppo research since its founding 2013. (See our story, “Republicans Playing the Oppo Game.”) Based on FEC spending reports, America Rising and its various offshoots are still very much in the oppo game, receiving $2.5 million from various campaigns and organizations, including the NRSC, since the start of 2025.

But the three Republican FOIA requests we’re writing about today provide a different angle on Republican oppo efforts, and tell the story of how the GOP investigation evolved alongside Platner’s candidacy. Long before allegations about Platner’s tattoos, Reddit posts, and allegations of rape and domestic abuse dominated headlines and led to his eventual downfall, the NRSC’s researchers had already identified another place to look: the federal government’s own files.

The NRSC’s first request to the State Department came less than a week after Platner entered the race. The second reopened the search as Platner’s campaign intensified. The third refined it into a detailed examination of Platner’s Afghanistan service. State Department FOIA logs identified the opposition researchers by name but did not list their affiliations, which we determined by searching other public databases.

Platner himself frequently argued during the campaign that political opponents were conducting opposition research against him – although he seemed to imply that the oppo researchers were inside his own party. For example, after criticism arose over his skull-and-crossbones tattoo associated with Nazi imagery, Platner told New York Times interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro that the controversy erupted only after “the establishment candidate got in the race, and suddenly they drop all this opposition research.” Earlier, speaking at campaign events in Maine, Platner said “the machine turned on” after Gov. Janet Mills entered the Democratic primary. He accused elements within his own party of trying to “destroy my life.”

The Republican FOIA effort began just six days after Platner officially launched his Senate campaign. At the time, Mills remained in the race, and Platner had not yet appeared in standalone public polling, although his campaign had already announced raising $1 million in its first nine days.

Platner’s backstory generated instant media buzz: three deployments during the Iraq war as an active-duty Marine, and another to Afghanistan, with the National Guard.

But it was Platner’s post-military time in Afghanistan, working for the Blackwater successor Constellis, that became the starting point for the NRSC’s opposition research.

During his campaign, Platner frequently described his return to Afghanistan as a turning point in his political evolution, saying he went back because he was “broke and lost” and later concluded America’s wars had become a corporate enterprise.

“All I’d ever really done was carry guns for a living,” told a New York Times podcast interviewer. “A friend of mine was just like: ‘Hey, man, I’m on a contract in Kabul. We don’t do anything, all we do is lift weights.’ So I went over for six months, and at that point, whatever disillusionment there was became something much deeper. We’re out there dropping bombs on people’s houses. There are special operations units kicking in people’s doors in the middle of the night. All the violence is still happening and nobody has an inkling of what to do or what we’re even attempting to do. And so, I quit.”

Whether Republican researchers hoped to challenge that account cannot be determined from the requests alone. But the documents indicate they were attempting to verify – or, at least, test – Platner’s public description against official State Department records.

On August 25, 2025, Julia Carfagno, then a senior research analyst for the NRSC, submitted a sweeping FOIA request to the State Department seeking broad categories of records associated with Platner’s 2018 stint with Constellis in Afghanistan. State Department logs show that the request was closed less than two weeks later. No reason for the closure was listed, typical in such cases.

A month after making that FOIA request, Carfagno left the NRSC and joined Alexandria, Va.-based Argus Insight, a private investigative and opposition research firm that works for Republicans. Federal Election Commission records reviewed by FOIAengine show that political committees paid Argus Insight $918,600 during the 17-month period between January 2025 and May 2026, with $718,600 of that amount coming from the Republican National Committee.

Four months after the NRSC’s initial FOIA request, as Platner’s campaign was surging, the NRSC returned to the same line of FOIA inquiry – this time with a new request filed by a different NRSC researcher.

It was NRSC’s Robert DiCenzo, also a senior research analyst, who filed the second FOIA request with the State Department in early January 2026. His request largely replicated Carfagno’s earlier inquiry that focused on Platner’s 2018 time in Afghanistan.

Like the earlier NRSC FOIA request, DiCenzo’s January 9 request sought virtually every conceivable record relating to Platner’s work as a contractor working for the State Department in Afghanistan. The request sought Platner’s personnel files, hiring records, travel records, financial records, ethics disclosures, complaints, benefits, housing, transportation and employment records covering 2017 and 2018. State Department records list DiCenzo’s request as remaining open.

In retrospect, both Republican requests were overly broad, inviting eventual denial. Both treated Platner largely as though he had been a federal employee rather than a contractor, requesting General Schedule salary information and employee benefits that contractors typically would not qualify for.

By March, however, the NRSC’s FOIA research had become far more sophisticated. Lital Broder of Nashville-based Fulcrum Intel, another oppo research house working for Republicans, filed a new FOIA request with the State Department. This time the request sought records identifying Platner’s precise assignment under the State Department’s Worldwide Protective Services contract in Kabul, including ambassador-protection assignments, personnel rosters, incident reports, after-action reports, use-of-force reports, security-clearance records and internal diplomatic security communications mentioning Platner by name.

Federal Election Commission records reviewed by FOIAengine show that political committees paid Fulcrum Intel $572,663 during the 17-month period from January 2025 through May 2026. The Republican National Committee accounted for $150,000 of that total. The NRSC paid Fulcrum another $128,042, including a $30,000 payment logged by the FEC on March 23, one day before the State Department received Broder’s request.

We asked Fulcrum Intel’s president, David Topping, what information Fulcrum hoped to learn from its FOIA requests about Platner. He didn’t respond. The NRSC also did not reply to our questions.

The NRSC’s FOIA progression illustrates how the GOP’s opposition-research efforts evolved alongside Platner’s campaign – from a broad search for personnel records to a focused inquiry into the operational details of his Afghanistan service for Blackwater’s successor.

What makes the FOIA requests particularly interesting is not that opposition research occurred. Campaigns routinely investigate opponents. Instead, the documents expose a stage of the process that is rarely visible.

Most voters encounter opposition research only after damaging information surfaces in news stories or campaign advertisements. Here, the trail captures an earlier moment – when Republican oppo researchers decided where to look.

The documents also reveal an interesting contrast. While New York Times and other reporters were interviewing former girlfriends, reviewing diary entries, examining social-media posts and exploring Platner’s complicated personal history, Republican oppo researchers were focused on his time as a U.S. contractor in Afghanistan.

Both were probing the same question: whether Graham Platner’s carefully constructed story of military service, redemption and political transformation would withstand close scrutiny.

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John A. Jenkins, co-creator of FOIAengine, is a Washington journalist and publisher whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, GQ, and elsewhere. He is a four-time recipient of the American Bar Association’s Gavel Award Certificate of Merit for his legal reporting and analysis. He is the author of The Partisan: The Life of William Rehnquist. His latest book is Summer of ’71: Five Months That Changed America, about the fateful year before Watergate. Click here to watch the official book trailer. Jenkins founded Law Street Media in 2013. Prior to that, he was President of CQ Press, the textbook and reference publishing enterprise of Congressional Quarterly. FOIAengine is a product of PoliScio Analytics (PoliScio.com), a new venture specializing in U.S. political and governmental research, co-founded by Jenkins and Washington lawyer Randy Miller. Learn more about FOIAengine here. To review FOIA requests mentioned in this article, subscribe to FOIAengine.

Write to John A. Jenkins at JAJ@PoliScio.com.