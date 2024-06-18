Automation Comes to Our Litigation Nation with James Lee

In this episode we talk about litigation automation, and another case in which innovators are using artificial intelligence to transform legal operations.

We also speak with our guest about his transformation from a litigator to a tech entrepreneur, and how the company he co-founded is using modern tools to do in minutes what used to take hours. These tasks include responding to demand letters, complaints, and discovery requests, and executing matter profiling and data analytics, all of which are traditionally rote and repetitive and time-consuming undertakings.



He is James M. Lee, co-founder and CEO of LegalMation. James conceived the idea behind LegalMation — which is to leverage the power of generative artificial intelligence to transform litigation and dispute resolution — while managing a litigation boutique. An experienced and recognized litigator and trial attorney, James received his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Also joining me, I’m pleased to say, is the ever-inquisitive and always attentive Sara Lord, legal analytics professional extraordinaire, who raised questions from the litigator’s perspective.

I hope you enjoy the conversation!



