Applying Business Strategy to Your Law Firm with James Grant

This isn’t going to be another theoretical sermon on the business of law, but how two partners – with the help of a business expert – re-envisioned their practice, throwing out traditional models and transforming their firm into something unique.



First, we’re going to talk about looking strategically at your law firm as you would any business. The goal here, being tweaking or adjusting your practice in a way that has the most impact on your bottom line.



Second, we’re going to talk about one litigation firm’s journey through that process, where they basically took their practice apart, examined each piece, and put it back together again. They rebuilt it with parts based on their strengths as attorneys and on activities that were most profitable.

My guest is James M. Grant, an attorneywho has embraced the idea of applying strategic business thinking to the practice of law. In that spirit, we talk about how and why he and his partner, Mark Kirchen, tried such an exercise and what he learned from it. Then James talks about a pretty profound transformation of his firm, developing a unique offering that is demonstrably different, as you will see.

James is co-founding partner of Georgia Trial Attorneys at Kirchen & Grant LLC. He’s an experienced personal injury litigator and trial attorney, whose list of defendants include insurance companies. James started off as a state prosecutor before getting into personal injury law. He has a B.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology, and received his J.D. from Faulkner University (J.D., 2011).

