Analytics Reveal Product Liability Trends Against Firearms Manufacturer

In 2023, The Trace, a publication that reports on American gun violence, published an investigation alongside the Washington Post claiming that SIG Sauer P320 handguns had unintentionally discharged more than 100 times.

A lawsuit brought by 20 plaintiffs made similar claims in November 2022. In that complaint, filed in the District of New Hampshire, the plaintiffs allege that the P320 lacks necessary safety features that have led to the incidents. The plaintiffs additionally allege that the modified version of the handgun that was adopted by the United States military had additional safety features installed. Last month, the military version of the P320 was briefly withdrawn from Air Force service after a shooting at an airbase in Wyoming; a few days ago, the weapon was placed back into service.

SIG Sauer maintains that the P320 meets and exceeds all industry standards, and provides information on its website in response to various news reports and alleged incidents on its website.

Docket Alarm shows 120 lawsuits involving SIG Sauer in federal court since 2018. (The P320 was introduced in 2014, and adopted by the military in 2017). The lawsuits have remained steady over that time period – despite SIG’s repeated denials of liability, lawsuits keep appearing. Four lawsuits were filed in August 2025, all of the product liability type.

In line with the allegations reported in the media, the vast majority of these lawsuits are filed under product liability case types.

Lawsuits have occurred nationwide, but the biggest concentration is in New Hampshire federal court, where SIG Sauer’s US offices are located. 20 cases were filed there. Six have been filed in the District of Puerto Rico, including three in August 2025 alone.

Littleton Joyce Ughetta & Kelly is the primary law firm that represents SIG Sauer in products liability cases. On the plaintiff’s side, the most frequently appearing firm is Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky.