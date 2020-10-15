WellSky Acquires CarePort Health

According to a press release published Tuesday, global health and community care tech company WellSky is set to acquire CarePort Health, LLC, a top care coordination network connecting thousands of providers around the country. The release explained that WellSky and CarePort parent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. reached a definitive agreement on Oct. 13.

WellSky reportedly offers software and professional services to help businesses, organizations, and communities through proprietary predictive insights, according to the release. It self-describes as “leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances.”

Allscripts purportedly provides top healthcare information technology solutions, including its trademarked “Open, Connected Community of Health,” that connects people, places and data. Its subsidiary CarePort Health offers an end-to-end platform that allows healthcare professionals to efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care.

According to WellSky’s press release, the pairing of WellSky and CarePort will “establish new, meaningful connections between historically disparate settings of care. We have the exciting opportunity to bring care coordination to more providers in service of delivering more informed, personalized care,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. For CarePort’s part, CEO Dr. Lissy Hu remarked, “[a]s part of the WellSky team, we will be able to accelerate our mission to connect providers across the continuum. Both of our organizations are aligned in our dedication to proactively bridging gaps in care. Together, we have the technology, analytics, and network to ensure that patients receive seamless care.”

According to the release, CarePort’s suite of care coordination solutions and WellSky’s experience in post-acute care combine naturally. CarePort clients will “gain access to a broader network of post-acute providers and can leverage WellSky’s powerful predictive analytics suite, and leading value-based care technologies,” the article explained. The companies’ capabilities both complement and reinforce one another, allowing health care systems, payers, and post-acute providers to work collaboratively using data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes.

The release said the deal is scheduled to close prior to the end of the year.