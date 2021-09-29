Suit Filed Over Defective Acid Reflux Device

On Tuesday a case was filed in the District Court of Minnesota. The case was filed against Torax Medical, Inc. and Ethicon, Inc. concerning liability for manufacturing defects in the LINX acid reflux management device.

According to the complaint, the device in question is designed to relieve the patient’s gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The defendants manufactured a medical device to reduce the extent to which the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) could open, which reduces the reflux. The LINX device includes a series of beads strung on a titanium wire which is surgically implanted around the LES and received FDA pre-market approval.

An image of the device, from the complaint.

However, the defendants allegedly recalled the device due to discovering a situation where the beads and wire could separate, rendering the device nonfunctional and dangerous. The patient had received this medical device and due to the recall was forced to undergo a further surgery to remove the potentially defective device.

The plaintiff is suing for manufacturing defect strict liability and negligence. They are represented by Meshbesher & Spence.