Medical Student Sues After Dismissal From School

On Friday a plaintiff, who wishes to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, filed a complaint against the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHC), Dr. Frank Filipetto, and Dr. Emily Mire regarding alleged damages to the plaintiff’s reputation caused by the defendants.

Per the complaint, the plaintiff began attending medical school during fall 2014 at UNTHSC. Doe claimed the school administration failed to provide documentation for his fourth-year medical rotation sites. The plaintiff needed this documentation to submit required paperwork towards his medical degree. The administration allegedly blamed the plaintiff for failing to receive the documentation. The plaintiff was brought before the Student Performance Committee (SPC) and explained that his failure for completing the required paperwork. The SPC allegedly found no misconduct on the side of the administration.

The plaintiff alleged the added stress from being brought before the SPC along with taking a difficult exam caused them to experience sleep apnea, insomnia, and at least one aspiration event while sleeping. Due to these medical issuesthey requested a one year leave of absence due to medical issues.

Per the terms of the medical leave of absence, the plaintiff was required to notify UNTHSC of his intention to re-enroll by July 2017. The plaintiff claimed before he was able to re-enroll, defendants dismissed them in violation of the medical leave of absence. The plaintiff claimed the defendants unfairly convinced the SPC to dismiss them for a variety of reasons including depression and bipolar disorder. The plaintiff claims he has never been diagnosed with either illnesses.

The plaintiff is represented by West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C. The instant action is brought under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 regarding disability discrimination.

The plaintiff is seeking declaratory judgment granting prospective injunctive relief, requiring the defendants to reinstate them, and an award of damages.