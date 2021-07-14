Malpractice Suit Filed Against Jackson, Miss. Hospital

On Tuesday, a case was filed in the Southern District of Mississippi. The case was filed as a wrongful death action against Select Specialty Hospital-Jackson, Inc. et al, who provided care services for the patient during her course of care for Guillain Barre Syndrome.

Guillain Barre Syndrome, the complaint explained, is a neurological disorder that causes paralyses, usually after an infection or immunization. The patient received treatment for the symptoms at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital (“St. Dominic”) which included intubation and a tracheostomy.

After recovery from the procedures, the patient was transferred to Select Specialty Hospital-Jackson to be weaned off of the ventilator. During her treatment at the facility, the patient developed pressure sores, cellulitis, and abscesses, the complaint said. These complications, the complaint alleged, are frequently caused by insufficient movement of paralyzed patients by nursing staff as well as inadequate treatment of the initial stages of pressure sores. The patient was later readmitted to St. Dominic and later died of complications of these conditions.

The plaintiff is suing Select Specialty Hospital-Jackson for malpractice, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, and respondeat superior. The plaintiff is represented by the firm of Simmons Dallas.