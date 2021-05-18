International Construction Sues Drug Companies in Wake of Opioid Epidemic

International Construction, Inc., “a company providing health and welfare benefits to its employees and their families,” filed suit Monday against numerous pharmaceutical companies, including McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and others. The suit, which parallels many others, seeks reimbursement for the “extraordinary economic damages” that afflicted the plaintiff, and alleges that the defendant corporations are responsible.

“Prescription opioids are deadlier than heroin, with related drug overdose deaths surpassing car accident deaths in the United States. The direct costs incurred by employers, including Plaintiff, are overwhelming,” the complaint said. The plaintiffs argued that the defendant pharmaceutical companies “intentionally and negligently” allowed large amounts of opiods to flow freely.

International Construction argued that the actions of the defendants, both distributors and pharmaceutical manufacturers, constitute a nuisance through the “over-saturation” of opioids in the plaintiff’s geographic area. They also charge the defendants with negligence, unjust enrichment, fraud, and conspiracy. The final two charges were brought under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Numerous suits have been filed against all or many of the defendants in this case, also alleging harm caused by the opioid epidemic. Plaintiffs include the state of Arkansas and counties in Iowa. Other recent suits were filed against McKinsey, whose consulting services allegedly exacerbated the crisis.

The plaintiffs are represented by Tate Law Group.