Method Health and Apex Sued for Overtime Wage Violations

On Thursday, a former employee filed a lawsuit against Method Health LLC and Apex Florida LLC in the Southern District of Florida, accusing the defendants of overtime wage violations pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

According to the complaint, the plaintiff originally began working for Method Health as a part time medical assistant in mid-January of 2021. Two months later, she was promoted to full-time employment and began doing work for both Method Health and Apex. The complaint noted that she would receive a base hourly rate of $17 per hour plus commissions for making calls that brought in new customers.

From her first day as a full-time employee in mid-March until about June 29, 2021, the plaintiff worked an average of 70 hours per week for the defendants, the complaint noted. The plaintiff alleged that on multiple occasions between those times, the defendants failed to compensate her time-and-one-half her regular hourly rate when she worked in excess of forty hours in a workweek as required by law. Additionally, the defendant is accused of inaccurately recording the plaintiff’s payroll records during her time at the company.

Both defendants are subject to the FLSA, which requires them to pay time-and-one-half to any employee that has exceeded a 40-hour work week. The plaintiff believes that defendants are in violation of this act and requests compensation for the wages she did not receive.

The plaintiff is represented by Jordan Richards PLLC.