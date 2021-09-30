Former Employee Sues Hospital After Revocation of Privileges

On Wednesday a case was filed in the Eastern District of Washington by Russel Jones against Grant County Hospital District, doing business as Samaritan Hospital. The plaintiff nurse practitioner is a former employee who is alleging improper termination of clinical privileges at the hospital.

Jones’ complaint explained that he was a registered nurse practitioner and former employee of Samaritan Hospital. He said he had received an alternative employment offer from Sound Physicians Emergency Medicine of Washington that was to begin on April 15, 2019, but the position required that he retain clinical privileges at Samaritan Hospital.

However, the filing explained that prior to beginning this new opportunity, Jones was involved with the treatment of a patient that resulted in allegations of misconduct as a result of Jones’ treatment. Jones said he was suspended pending an investigation.

Typically, the complaint said, a suspension of clinical privileges requires a peer review of the actions taken by the provider to confirm that the suspension is an appropriate remedy for the issue. However, employment decisions do not require the involvement of a peer review panel. Per the plaintiff, the defendants chose to terminate employment and then revoke the privileges incident to that termination rather than invoke the peer review panel that could have made a more educated decision regarding the incident.

The plaintiff also alleged that the defendants initiated the termination process hastily as retaliation for the plaintiff’s choice of a new employer. The termination of clinical privileges resulted in the revocation of the offer of employment.

The plaintiff is suing for violation of due process rights regarding the termination of clinical privileges. They are represented by Best Law.