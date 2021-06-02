Former Chief Nursing Officer Sues Hospital, Alleging Age Discrimination

On Monday, plaintiff Patricia Mayberry filed a complaint in the Central District of California against defendants Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Health & Services, Providence Health Systems – Southern California, and Does 1 through 50 regarding termination of Mayberry’s employment with Providence Holy Cross.

Per the complaint, Mayberry was hired by Providence Health and Providence SoCal in July 1978 as a registered nurse. Around December 2017, Mayberry was promoted to Chief Operating Officer/Interim Chief Nursing Officer (COO/CNO). In August 2018 she was promoted to Secular COO. Mayberry claimed she never received a negative performance review. On July 17, 2020, at the age of 65, Mayberry was laid off from Providence Holy Cross. The plaintiff was an employee of the defendants for over 42 years. The defendants claim Mayberry’s employment termination was due to widespread lay offs, not her performance.

The plaintiff is represented by Seddigh Arbetter LLP. The instant action is brought for employment discrimination on the basis of age in violation of U.S. Age Discrimination Employment Act, employment discrimination and retaliation on the basis of gender in violation of Title VII, breach of implied employment contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and breach of fiduciary duty for defined contribution benefit plan and contract.

Mayberry is seeking declaration judgment against the defendants for back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages, court and attorney fees, and other fees the court deems reasonable.