CVS Sued for Employment Discrimination in Michigan

On Wednesday a case was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division. The case was filed by Matthew Lambert against his former employer CVS and subsidiary, Omnicare, for gender discrimination and retaliation during his employment as a Pharmacy Operations Manager.

During the initial year of his employment, the plaintiff received excellent performance reviews and commendations for his work. However in December of 2019, the plaintiff’s manager retired and a new manager was assigned.

Under the new manager, the plaintiff claimed he immediately received a Level Two corrective action which the plaintiff disputed and which the plaintiff noted that female employees with the same issue and job position were not disciplined for. After disputing the corrective action, the plaintiff was assigned to perform all over-night shifts, which none of the female employees were required to do. The plaintiff was then not awarded a bonus that the female employees were granted. After filing an EEOC complaint, the plaintiff then alleges that he was fired in retaliation without cause.

The plaintiff is suing for violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as violations of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, for discrimination and retaliation.

The plaintiff is represented by Sterling Attorneys at Law.