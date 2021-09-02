Cosmetic Institute Sued for Malpractice After Medical Malpractice

On Wednesday, a case was filed in the 11th Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade County, Florida, against the Guirbitey Cosmetic and Beauty Institute and Dr. Alfred Sofer. The case was regarding negligence and malpractice regarding medical procedures that were performed at the Institute.

The complaint said that the patient went to the Institute to receive a breast enhancement procedure and abdomioplasty with liposuction. While cosmetic in nature, the complaint explained that these procedures involve significant strain on the body throughout the post operative process. Part of the standard of care for this procedure, the complaint alleged, is to provide aftercare treatment, including wound care, infection treatment, and possible revision of the procedure if necessary. The plaintiff, according to the complaint, did not receive sufficient care, which resulted in permanent scarring and required further treatment outside of the Institute.

The plaintiffs are suing for negligence and vicarious liability, and are represented by the firm of Jeffrey S Hirsh.