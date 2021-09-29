Cert Petition Filed in Texas SB 8 Challenge

On Tuesday a petition for writ of certiorari was filed with the Supreme Court of the United States concerning the enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 8, a recently enacted law restricting abortion rights currently under Department of Justice scrutiny. The stated question presented is “whether a State can insulate from federal-court review a law that prohibits the exercise of a constitutional right by delegating to the general public the authority to enforce that prohibition through civil actions.”

The petitioners include Whole Women’s Health as lead petitioner, with several other clinics, providers, and charitable funds. Respondents include the judges, clerks, and commissioners who would be responsible for enforcing the law, as well as Ken Paxton as Attorney General of Texas.

The petition explained that Texas Senate Bill 8 prohibits the provision of abortion services after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, typically six weeks. The petition added that the law is an action “defying nearly fifty years of this Court’s precedent…” In contrast to prior legislation which tried to impose bans that were litigated by a representative of the state government, the petition explained that Texas Senate Bill 8 delegates this responsibility to the general public.

As noted in the question presented, this delegation is seen as problematic, as there is no requirement of proximity or direct standing for the person seeking to enforce the ban. There is also a question of if this responsibility can be delegated to the general public. In seeking immediate review, the petition added that “Faced with the threat of unlimited lawsuits from the general populace and the prospect of ruinous liability if they violate the ban, abortion providers have been forced to comply…”

The case seeks reversal of a Fifth Circuit opinion in this litigation that deems the clerks, judges, and attorney general of Texas as improper defendants for this proceeding, citing a conflicting interpretation of precedent.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights.