Novartis Sales Rep Sues After Termination

On Tuesday a case was filed in the Colorado District Court by Lauri Littlewood against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Littlewood, a former sales representative with the pharmaceutical giant, alleged violations of the Equal Pay Act in her complaint.

The plaintiff was an employee of Novartis as a executive cardiovascular sales representative, the complaint said. She allegedly focused on the heart failure medication Entresto. These sales representatives were assigned territories for in-person and virtual sales meetings; according to the filing, during her tenure the plaintiff consistently received top marks.

According to court documents, the plaintiff was informed shortly after hiring that she would need to self-promote her worth to the company by a fellow employee, as her supervisor purportedly did not recommend women for promotion. After COVID-19 became an issue, the plaintiff said she advocated for precautions such as remote work and virtual conferencing instead of live in-person visits. This included following guidelines for quarantining after exposure.

After a client complained that excessive people were brought to an in-person meeting in violation of that client’s COVID-19 protocols, the plaintiff reported this as an issue during a management call. Court documents state that the plaintiff’s supervisor terminated the plaintiff and a male colleague who also participated in the meeting. After this termination, the plaintiff discovered that the male colleague was being paid $200,000 more for a similar sales territory and similar productivity.

The plaintiff is being represented by the Employment Law Group.