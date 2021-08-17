Fifth Circuit Partially Reverses FMLA Dispute at Medical Center

On Monday an opinion was issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in an employment case brought by Bio-Medical Applications, out of the Western District of Louisiana. The case concerns Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) interference, FMLA retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the district court had granted summary judgment on all 4 claims. The Fifth Circuit reversed and remanded on one the FMLA claims, but affirmed as to the remaining claims.

The plaintiff was an employee of Bio-Medial Applications for 17 years, the opinion recounted, rising to Clinic Manager prior to her termination with multiple commendations and recognition for excellent work. After a fire in the plaintiff’s home, she took FMLA leave regarding the incident and medical recovery from it. During this time, she said she voluntarily remained in contact with her employer.

After this incident, the employer began writing her up for absenteeism that occurred prior to the FMLA leave as well as “being unavailable during working hours” after the FMLA leave. The employer also noted that several reports were delivered after the announced deadline date and terminated her employment. Also during the post-FMLA leave period, the plaintiff said she declined to follow a cost saving initiative, citing the ethical issues associated with it.

The court noted that in regards to the whistleblower complaint, the cost savings initiative was never implemented and per Louisiana whistleblower law, a whistleblower action cannot be based on proposed action, only on actual conduct.

The court also noted that interference with FMLA requires pressure to continue to work as beyond a voluntary offering to remain in contact with the place of employment, and dismissed the FMLA interference and intentional infliction of emotional distress charges on those grounds.

However, the court noted that in the documentation of the absenteeism, that the conduct prior to the FMLA leave was not an issue prior to the FMLA leave, which supports an allegation that this conduct was only complained of in retaliation for taking the FMLA leave, especially as there was no documentation as to the prior absenteeism issues. The court also stated that there was a triable issue of fact as to the conduct after the FMLA leave, including as to whether the report deadlines were mandatory or hortatory/ desirable deadlines. This claim was remanded for possible trial.

The plaintiff was represented by Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite. The defendants were represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart.