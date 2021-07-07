UntiedHealth Sued over Denial of Behavioral Treatment as Not Neccesary

On Friday, a case was filed in the District of Utah on behalf of a minor against United Healthcare and its subsidiary, United Behavioral Health (UBH). The case regards the denial of payment for mental health treatment as not medically necessary.

The minor patient was treated at Triumph Youth Services for depression, an inability to focus, extreme hyperactivity, school suspensions, property destruction, and suicidal ideation, the complaint said. This treatment was provided at the inpatient residential setting level, which is one of the highest possible treatment settings.

The complaint said that UBH reviewed the medical treatment and determined that it was not medically necessary and could have been provided at a less expensive outpatient setting. The plaintiffs filed administrative appeals with UBH, arguing that the information provided regarding the appeal was incomplete, and also appeared to rely upon factors which UBH had previously been criticized for using in prior cases, such as Wit v. United Behavioral Health Case No. 14-cv-02346-JCS (N.D. Cal. 2014). UBH upheld the denial of benefits, causing the patient and his family to incur out of pocket charges over $365,000.00. The denial stated that the patient was “cooperative and participating in his treatment…medically stable and doing better” in finding that he did not need 24-hour inpatient medical care.

The plaintiff is suing for two causes of action: recovery of benefits under the Employee Retirement and Income Security Act (ERISA), and a violation of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA).

The plaintiffs are represented by the firm of Brian S King, which has pursued a number of similar cases concerning denial of behavioral health coverage against insurers.

