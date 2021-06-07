Abbott Labs Sues Biotronik, Alleging Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets

Biotronik, Inc., and one of its employees, John N. Phillips, are under suit by St. Jude Medical S.C., Inc. and Abbott Laboratories over claims that the company conspired with Phillips to engage in a scheme where they stole the plaintiff’s customers, trade secrets and other valuable business information.

The complaint explained that Phillips was previously employed by the plaintiffs as their Regional Sales Director for CRM, or cardiac rhythm management. St. Jude is a leader in the competitive medical field because of their production of pacemakers and other CRM related equipment. Biotronik is one of St. Jude’s competitors within the CRM field, though the plaintiffs claim that Biotronik has not experienced the same degree of success that St. Jude has. For this reason, the plaintiffs argued that “Biotronik has once again resorted to unlawful competition to try to steal business from Plaintiffs.”

Given the competitive and confidential nature of the CRM field, employees in the field, including those employed by Biotronik and St. Jude, are required to sign agreements that detail “post-employment confidentiality, non-competition and non-solicitation obligations,” according to the complaint. As an employee of St. Jude earlier this year, Phillips had signed one of these agreements that held the requirements throughout his employment and one year after his employment had ended with St. Jude. St. Jude said Biotronik was aware of this agreement between Phillips and St. Jude.

By February 5, Phillips had signed an employment agreement with Biotronik while still being employed by St. Jude. The plaintiffs contend that he waited two weeks from this point to inform St. Jude of his intention to leave. During this time, the plaintiffs believe that Phillips used his position at St. Jude to print material from 28 different accounts and access 50 sensitive documents.

The plaintiffs asserted that these actions were an effort to “have Biotronik use Plaintiff’s confidential contract, pricing, and rebate information obtained from Phillips to displace Plaintiffs as the preferred CRM vendor at Einstein Healthcare Network.” They also claim that Phillips solicited St. Jude coworkers to join Biotronik and “help take over Biotronik’s new Einstein account,” despite it being in violation of the employment agreements with St. Jude.

The plaintiffs are demanding a trial by jury and seeking a host of monetary damages and injunctive relief. Ultimately, the plaintiffs argued that the aforementioned scheme constitutes a breach of contract and fiduciary duty, a violation of both the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 and the Minnesota Uniform Trade Secrets Act, tortious interference with business relations and contract, civil conspiracy, and lastly constructive trust and unjust enrichment.

The plaintiffs are represented by Blackwell Burke.