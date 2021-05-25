Bayer Alleges Patent Infringement for Xarelto

On Monday pharmaceutical giant Bayer filed a case in the District of Delaware against Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, LTD. This action focuses on potential infringement of a patent concerning the drug Xarelto.

According to the complaint, Xarelto is a factor XA inhibitor which is used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease; Janssen is the holder of the patent and the FDA New Drug Application for Xarelto and Bayer is the assignee for manufacturing purposes. Dr. Reddy’s is a laboratory specializing in the creation, importation, and distribution of generic drugs, the filing explained.

The complaint alleged that Dr. Reddy’s filed a notice of intent to seek approval for their generic drug with the FDA and included a Paragraph IV certification stating that the creation of the drug did not infringe upon the patent and if it did, in the alternative stated that the patent in suit was invalid. The plaintiffs noted that Dr. Reddy’s appears to be deliberately trying to infringe upon the patent from the review of the publicly available marketing and labeling. There was also no indication of licensing or request for licensing from Dr. Reddy’s regarding the purportedly infringed patent.

Bayer and Janssen are suing for infringement of the patent, and seeking to effective date of approval for the generic drug be delayed until the expiration date of the patent, as well as seeking an injunction regarding the import, sale, or any action taken in furtherance of the generic. The plaintiffs are represented by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell.