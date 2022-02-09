PFAS Science with Jaana Pietari and Jim Fenstermacher and Litigation with Bob Chesler

In our first two-part episode, we dive into the troubling existence of a group of chemicals referred to as PFAS, with the nickname “Forever Chemicals,” because they stubbornly hang around in water, air, fish, soil, people, and animals.

PFAS — which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals — are man-made creations that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s. There are more than 4,000 of them, so it’s a big family. They can be found in non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, cosmetics, firefighting foams, and products that resist grease, water, and oil. Studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be harmful to humans and animals.



PFAS contamination has sparked some major litigation, with some cases involving hundreds or thousands of individuals that have settled for hundreds of millions of dollars. The PFAS issue is significant enough that — despite so many other pressing issues — the White House made it a top priority, kicking eight federal departments into gear to tackle the situation. It’s a hot topic that’s going to be with us for many years.



In Part 1 of the episode, we discussed the PFAS from the scientific and environmental engineering perspective. And to do that I was fortunate to have Jim Fenstermacher and Dr. Jaana Pietari from the global engineering firm Ramboll. Jim and Jaana have deep experience in environmental remediation involving a variety of contaminants, including PFAS.



In Part 2, I am joined by Robert Chesler of Anderson Kill. Bob is a long-time expert on insurance coverage for long-tail and other claims. He’s considered a guru in the field, and has represented policyholders in disputes over coverage with insurers for as long as I’ve known him.



It’s a serious subject and these are seriously qualified folks. I did my part to make a mockery of scientific terms as I struggled to say the name of this family of chemicals. Fortunately for you my guests were much more linguistically nimble and it is their voices you will hear more of.

