VPR Brands, LP v. RUFPUF LLC et al

Plaintiff VPR Brands, LP has filed a complaint against defendants Rufpuf LLC and Zaydan Innovations Inc. for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and patent infringement in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants have unlawfully marketed, sold, and distributed e-cigarette products under the “RIPPER” name, which infringes on VPR’s registered trademark (No. 5,392,011) and patent (U.S. Patent No. 8,205,622). VPR Brands claims the defendants’ use of the RIPPER mark causes consumer confusion and damages their brand and market position.

VPR Brands asserts that it has been using the RIPPER mark since 2017 and that this mark is associated with high-quality e-cigarette products. VPR also claims that Zaydan Innovations manufactures and Rufpuf LLC distributes the infringing RIPPER-branded products, which has led to market confusion and significant harm to VPR’s business. The plaintiff contends that the defendants’ actions are willful and without authorization, constituting violations under the Lanham Act and the Patent Act.

VPR Brands is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to stop the defendants from using the RIPPER mark and infringing on its patent. Additionally, the plaintiff requests damages for lost sales and profits, enhanced and treble damages, and attorney’s fees. The law firm representing VPR Brands is SRIPLAW.