USDA Expands COVID-19 Pandemic Aid to Growers and Dairy Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday that it is sending additional aid to agricultural producers and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically livestock and dairy farmers will now have access to the aid. These funds are part of the broader USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative which was announced in March.

The USDA said it will continue providing aid through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) and that now aid through the program will be available within the next 60 days to “timber harvesters, biofuels, dairy farmers and processors, livestock farmers and contract growers of poultry.” Under the broadened initiative, aid will also go toward providing assistance for organic cost share and for protective equipment grants.

“USDA is honoring its commitment to get financial assistance to producers and critical agricultural businesses, especially those left out or underserved by previous COVID aid,” said Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These investments through USDA Pandemic Assistance will help our food, agriculture and forestry sectors get back on track and plan for the future. Since January, USDA has provided more than $11 billion of assistance directly to producers and food and agriculture business.”

The aid announced this week is designed to fill gaps left in previous rounds of assistance. The USDA said in the press release that this aid should help to fill gaps in aid to beginning producers, those with small or medium sized businesses, and those who are “socially disadvantaged,” or who belong to a minority group.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, this aid program has expanded to include more and more agricultural businesses. The press release explained that this aid is designed to help build up producers to strengthen American food systems.

“We have more work to do to build back a better food system, strengthen our supply chains, and make sure American agriculture gives our farming and ranching families every opportunity to earn a good living,” said Secretary Vilsack in the press release. “As the economy continues to bounce back, USDA will ensure American agriculture is ready to seize the moment.”

The USDA’s press release details which programs the announced funds will be allocated to, and where other funds have been sent throughout this year.