Krave Pure Foods Files Trademark Opposition Against Cargill Foods

On Thursday, Krave Pure Foods, Inc. filed a notice of opposition before the Trademark Trial and Appeals Board regarding Cargill Meat Solutions’ attempt to register a trademark for CRAVE HOUSE citing priority and likelihood of confusion between the mark and its KRAVE mark.

Krave Pure Foods reportedly produces “high quality and all-natural meat snacks” and was founded in 2009. In its opposition, the company said it has used KRAVE as its “name and primary trademark” since November 2009 throughout the United States and has developed goodwill in relation to the mark. The company claimed it has “expended tremendous resources” in promoting its KRAVE marks.

The opposer holds two trademarks for KRAVE, one filed in 2010 relating to beef jerky and another filed in 2012 relating to marinated meat, meat-based snack foods, and meats that have been packaged, prepared, or preserved.

Cargill’s application for the CRAVE HOUSE trademark was filed on September 8, 2020, leading the opposer to claim that there is “no issue as to priority” because its mark significantly pre-dates the application. Reportedly, Cargill intends to use the CRAVE HOUSE trademark for meat substitutes, including plant-based and vegetable-based substitutes which is similar to products produced using the KRAVE HOUSE trademark.

The opposition stated “Applicant is a direct competitor of Opposer in the marketplace for meat-based foods and snacks, including jerky, as well as plant-based meat substitute food products. Applicant is clearly intending to use the CRAVE HOUSE Mark on products similar, if not identical, to the high quality and well known meat snacks, jerky products, and plant-based snacks bearing the KRAVE Marks.”

Krave Pure Foods purported that the products would be sold in similar channels and could cause confusion since the words krave and crave are very similar, have the same meaning, and are similar or identical in pronunciation. Further, the company said that the similarities would cause it harm and asked the court to cancel the application.

Krave Pure Foods is represented by Amin Talati Wasserman LLP.