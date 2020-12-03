House Passes Bill to Establish Grain Marketing, Inspection, and Weighing Standards

The United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act passed through Congress with a voice vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, and will now go to the President’s desk for his approval. The bill allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to establish grain marketing standards as well as procedures for inspections and weighing grains, it is a reauthorization that will allow the USDA to take these actions through September 2025.

House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (R-Texas) said in a press release, “The Grain Standards Reauthorization Act lays the foundation for grain and oilseed marketing benefiting the entire agricultural value chain. Passage of this legislation delivers regulatory stability and certainty for farmers, handlers, and processors.”Conaway also spoke in favor of the bill on the House floor before the vote.

The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) also showed support for the bill, and encouraged the President to sign it before the end of the calendar year. A press release from the association explained that the act is critical for exporting grains and oilseeds. The process ensures that international buyers receive grain that has been certified and gives the United States an advantage in international markets. NAWG said that about half of the wheat grown in the United States is exported.

“With our farmers facing tough economic challenges, including several years of low commodity prices and headwinds blowing against overseas demand, it is critically important that we at least maintain a smooth grain inspection system. We applaud Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate for working together to get this piece of legislation passed by the end of the year,” said NAWG President and farmer Dave Milligan.

The bill also requires notifications if states temporarily discontinue weighing or inspection services, extends the ability of the USDA to collect fees in order to fund the inspections, and requires quarterly reports and other reviews from the USDA.