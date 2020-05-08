Folgers Coffee Receives Lawsuit for Falsely Advertising Amounts in Coffee Canisters





A class action lawsuit was filed this week against The Folger Coffee Company for alleged deceptive advertising on its coffee canisters. They claim although the packaging advertises that it will make a specific amount of six fluid ounce cups, the actual amount produced by each canister is arbitrary.

“In a practice that clearly offends reasonable consumer expectations, Defendant engages in a classic bait-and-switch scheme that causes unsuspecting consumers to spend more money for less than the advertised amount of coffee they believe they are purchasing,” the complaint states.

Ramon Ibarra, represented by Carlson Lynch, filed the complaint against The Folger Coffee Company. He claimed that he purchased a canister advertised to produce “up to 210 6 fl oz cups,” but when directions on the canister are followed, placing one tablespoon in 6 fluid ounces of water, there were only 156 tablespoons of ground coffee making 156 servings. He said if the coffee is brewed with the bulk instructions it would make only 195 cups of coffee.

The plaintiff provided similar findings for many other Folgers products.

“Consumers reasonably expect that if they follow the serving instructions, the Coffee Products will produce the number of servings/cups of coffee prominently advertised on their front and back panels. However, they do not. Tests performed on the Coffee Products, including the same French Roast canister purchased by Plaintiff, showed that Defendant uniformly and systematically misrepresents its Coffee Products,” said the complaint.

He alleged that if consumers knew the actual amount they would get from the coffee, they may not pay as much for the product and that they were “deprived of the benefit of the bargain” because the coffee purchased had a lower value than advertised.

The complaint claimed The Folger Coffee Company artificially inflated the price as a result of consumer demand created by the false advertisement on the coffee. Ibarra said he enjoys the brand and wants to purchase it, but felt he cannot trust the labels, expressing concerns that he will purchase a falsely advertised product from them in the future. The plaintiff asks for injunctive relief and monetary restitution for himself and other Californians who have purchased the coffee.