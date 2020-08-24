Female Employee Claims Nutrien Ag Discriminated Against and Wrongfully Terminated Her

Plaintiff Misty Tucker filed a complaint on Thursday in the District of Idaho alleging that she was treated unfairly as an employee at Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. The complaint said Nutrien “discriminated” against her and “wrongfully terminated” her employment, alleging that her employers violated the Civil Rights Act and the Idaho Human Rights Act.

The plaintiff was hired as a crop consultant in November 2016 to Agrium/Crop Production Services, which was later called Nutrien. According to the complaint, she was the first female crop consultant at the company. Her job included selling products, maintaining a sales program, and monitoring competitive activities.

Misty Tucker was reportedly hired and trained along with another male employee for the same position. She claimed that “both individuals had noticeably different career trajectories as a result of the disparate opportunities given to them by Defendants,” and that differences began while they were in training. Her counterpart, Mr. Andreasen, was instructed to get a class A CDL license, be forklift trained, and be fitted for chemical safety gear, but she was not, regardless of the items allegedly being required for crop consultants. She was also not given a key when all other recent hires were.

The complaint stated “Mr. Andreasen was given substantially greater training and mentorship by his male colleagues throughout the course of his career, including a ‘book of business’ and prospective clients. Ms. Tucker was never offered any mentorship or career opportunities because of her gender.”

Tucker also alleged she received prejudicial treatment from employees, both within and outside of the company, during the course of her employment and heard derogatory comments. She alleged that after returning to work, after a short-term medical leave due to her complicated pregnancy, she was given different assignments related to implementing new software, but her position was not officially changed. She also claims she was excluded from sales meetings and after-work social events.

The plaintiff’s termination letter, which she was given in April 2016, did not have a reason for her termination, and she was told that the decision was final. The complaint claimed that her employer “refused to consider Ms. Tucker for other positions that she was preeminently qualified for because of her gender.” Her position was reportedly filled by a male employee.

In addition to filing complaints within the company during her employment, Tucker filed a complaint with the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2018, and they each issued a Notice of Right to Sue in May 2020.

Misty Tucker, represented by Hepworth Law Offices, asked for compensation from past and future lost income, as well as lost employment, child, medical, and retirement benefits; and reinstatement to her previous position or future lost wages.