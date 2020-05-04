Farmers Use Remote Crop Monitoring to Run their Farms During COVID-19

In order to enable farmers to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, some crop-monitoring services have offered their services for free. This technology is becoming more necessary for farmers, especially as they deal with current uncertainties. It can allow fields to be inspected and monitored without a physical visit.

“While medics are fighting for our present, farmers are working for our future,” said Oleksandr Sakal, CBDO of EOS Crop Monitoring which has offered free access to services to new users around the world. “We can hardly imagine the world where the food industry isn’t working anymore. This is why we are giving a helping hand to all those not stopping to do their jobs even amid the situation we’re all in.”

Crop monitoring uses space imagery to help monitor fields and can be more accurate than a visit to the farm. It helps farmers keep field visits low but still identify issues quickly. Future Farming reported increased demand for remote monitoring since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“EOS Crop Monitoring thus helps farmers to make rational, data-based decisions. With its capacities, the platform notifies its users of changes in vegetation, warns about weather risks, and automates the priority setting. The system’s capacities make it possible to monitor the state of the crops literally from home, minimizing the need to contact other people, which is crucial during COVID-19 times,” said an article by PrecisionAg.

The agricultural industry, like many others, has been recalibrating in the wake of the pandemic. Farmers typically plan for extreme weather conditions and other unexpected circumstances, but the COVID-19 pandemic is causing farmers to question the volume they should plant this year. Economic assistance is available, but not for cannabis-related businesses.

In a survey conducted by Progressive Farmer in late March, 88 percent of farmers expressed concerns that the pandemic would hurt their business and 56 percent were very worried or extremely worried. A majority also expressed health concerns, including 69 percent that said they did not have a plan for if they personally got sick and could not care for their farm.

“Our farmers are entering a stressful planting season and now have to contend with the challenges associated with this global pandemic. They are on the front lines of ensuring that our world has food to eat,” said John Teeple of Data Transmission Network.