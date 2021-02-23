EPA Addresses “Forever Chemicals” in Drinking Water

On Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in a press release two additional actions that it is taking to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. These long-lasting chemicals, sometimes referred to as forever chemicals, reportedly enter drinking water supplies throughout the United States.

“All people need access to clean and safe drinking water. One way that (the) EPA is committed to keeping our communities safe is by addressing PFAS … These actions will underpin better science, better future regulation, and improved public health protections,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox in the press release.

One of the steps includes the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR5), which the EPA is reproposing. The UCMR5 will collect data about PFAS in water and aid the EPA with its second action, which is creating regulations under the Safe Drinking Water Act for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOA). After these regulatory determinations are established, the EPA will reportedly implement the development process for the two PFAS.

The EPA said it will take a “flexible approach” to these actions and work with states, tribes, and communities which have been impacted by PFAS. The EPA will also reportedly work with available science to consider which groups of PFAS to evaluate in addition to those it is already addressing.

“Taken together, these two actions will support the agency’s efforts to better understand and ultimately reduce the potential risks caused by this broad class of chemicals,” the EPA said. It explained that UCMR5 will give the EPA necessary data to understand the frequency and levels of PFAS in drinking water systems.

PFAS chemicals are the cause of multiple environmental lawsuits, including one against large agricultural chemical companies which is currently in the settlement process. The EPA announced late last year that it will be addressing PFAS in wastewater permits.