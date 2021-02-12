Campbells Brought Into Wave of Lawsuits Claiming its Baby Food Contains Heavy Metals

Campbell Soup Company, which produces Plum Organics baby food, and Plum, a company that Campbell purchased in 2013, received a class-action lawsuit in the District of New Jersey on Thursday purporting that it breached Illinois consumer fraud and deceptive trade laws and national unjust enrichment laws when it allowed heavy metals into its baby food products without disclosing their presence.

On February 4, the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy which is part of the Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report showing that baby foods are “tainted with significant levels of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.”

The subcommittee reached out to seven major baby food manufacturers and asked for internal reports showing heavy metal levels, the four companies which responded, Nurture, Beech-Nut Nutrition, Hain Celestial Group, and Gerber, have each seen multiple lawsuits since the report. Thursday’s complaint, however, is likely the first filed against one of the companies which did not respond to the subcommittees’ request, Walmart, Campbell, and Sprout Organic Foods.

The lack of response caused the subcommittee to say it was concerned the company could be hiding higher levels of heavy metals. After this, Campbell “produced a spreadsheet, which declares that their baby food met the criteria for mercury,” but it also said no specific threshold was established for meeting the criteria because they did not use high-risk ingredients. The complaint quoted the Subcommittee saying in response to this that “evasion is concerning, as even limited independent testing has revealed the presence of toxic heavy metals in their baby food.”

The complaint explained that Plum calls itself a “team parent” and advertises “Parenting is hard. That’s why Plum is easy.” However, the websites and advertisements never warn about the possibility of heavy metals in the baby foods. The plaintiff claimed that if they and others in the class had known about the presence of toxic heavy metals they would not have purchased the products.

Any individuals who purchased baby food manufactured by the defendant is included in the putative class, although some claims only apply to the Illinois sub-class. The plaintiff, Erin Smid, is represented by Shub Law Firm LLC; Mason Lietz & Klinger, LLP; Goldenber Schneider, L.P.A; and Levin Sedran & Berman, LLP.

On Thursday, in addition to the complaint filed against Campbell, at least three other complaints in federal courts accused baby food companies of similar activity. These lawsuits include an Eastern District of New York class-action complaint against Hain Celestial Group, a Northern District of New York class-action complaint against Beech-Nut Nutrition, and a Southern District of New York class-action complaint against Nurture which specifically had allegations against the company’s flavored rice puffs.