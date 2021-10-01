Canadian Cannabis Company Evades Securities Suit After U.K. Licensing Issues

In an opinion filed Thursday, Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers won dismissal of a securities fraud complaint brought by a group of plaintiff investors. Judge Andrew Carter of the Southern District of New York found that, while the defendant’s stock had plummeted by 95% of its list price, the investors failed to adequately plead a materially false statement, the first requirement for violations of securities laws.

The complaint arose from investors’ dissatisfaction with the course of Sundial Growers’ business, especially its acquisition of the Bridge Farm in the United Kingdom. According to the opinion, the defendants sought investment to finance the purchase of the farm, which would be used for the production of hemp plants and the extraction of CBD products.

The severe stock drops occurred, the opinion explained, in 2019, due in part to delays in the profitabiltiy of the Bridge Farm after it was acquired. A visit to the farm purportedly revealed that the farm was only growing a small amount of hemp under an industrial hemp license; it would then require an R&D license and then a commercial cannabis cultivation license to maximize output. However, before that could happen, the company announced severe losses. By February 2020, the “core management team” left Sundial.

The plaintiffs alleged that the defendants, both Sundial and members of the management team, vioalted securities laws by falsely stating that the company “had the requisite licenses to ‘cultivate, process and export’ hemp and CBD from the UK.”

In granting the motion, the judge found that the “Plaintiffs have not adequately pleaded that Defendants did not possess a hemp cultivation license at the time the statement was made or that Defendants did not believe that the license in place allowed for cultivation.” The judge found that other statements alleged as false by the plaintiffs were merely forward-looking statements, the kind protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

“Where a plaintiff asserts the falsity of a statement of belief or opinion, the plaintiff must plead that it ‘was both objectively false and disbelieved by the defendant at the time it was expressed,’” the judge wrote.

As a result, the judge dismissed the securities fraud claims, along with several related claims. The plaintiffs are represented by Feuerstein Kulick LLP. The defendant is represented by Shearman & Sterling LLP.