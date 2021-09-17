The East Coast Hemp Company, which sells hemp and cannabis products, was sued Thursday in the Eastern District of Virgina by five former employees. The employees, all citizens of Mexico and working under an H2-A visa, alleged that East Coast Hemp and its managing owner breached their employment contract and violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs were recruited to work in Virginia from their homes in Mexico. However, the filing alleged that the plaintiffs were never fully reimbursed for their initial travel expenses to the United States, as required by law. Pay issues continued throughout the tenure of their employment, the plaintiffs alleged; paychecks were irregular, and sometimes the workers were paid in cash. Additional allegations included that the plaintiffs often worked in excess of the hours defined in the contract.

Eventually, the managing owner of East Coast Hemp allegedly became angry with the plaintiffs, blaming them for an issue with machinery, which they denied. However, the owner terminated their employment, allegedly refusing to allow them to collect their personal effects, and refusing to reimburse their return trip expenses. The filing adds that the defendant applied for a finding of contract impossibility with the Department of Labor in July 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The specific charges against the defendant include breach of contract, FLSA violations, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit. The plaintiffs are seeking actual and liquidated damages. They are represented by the Legal Aid Justice Center.