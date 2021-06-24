Center for Biological Diversity Sues Over Delay in Conservation Status Updates

The Center for Biological Diversity is filing suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) as well as the Department of the Interior’s Secretary, Debra Haaland, over alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act. The plaintiff claimed that the FWS has failed to provide required updates on the status of seven foreign wildlife species awaiting placement on the list of the Endangered Species Act (ESA). They are seeking a judgement that the defendants have violated the ESA as well as an order mandating them to make the necessary judgements in accordance with the act.

The ESA affords certain species special protections due to their jeopardized positions. In order for an animal to be placed on the list, parties must petition for its addition. From there, the FWS has 12 months to determine if they deem the listing warranted. The seven species in question (Okinawa woodpecker, Kaiser-i-hind swallowtail, Jamaican kite swallowtail, black-backed tanager, Harris’ mimic swallowtail, Fluminense swallowtail, and the southern helmeted curassow) have been awaiting final decision from the defendants for roughly 20 months.

The species detailed in the complaint, most of which are the targets of habitat destruction and hunting for trade, were on the candidate list for the ESA as early as 1980. The FWS will frequently make “warranted but precluded” decisions on the candidates. They describe this classification by clarifying that “each warranted but precluded finding triggers a new requirement for a 12-month finding.” This has allowed them to allegedly delay the classification of these species for years, during which time the species have not enjoyed the protections of the ESA.

The plaintiff asserted that the Service has acknowledged that each species “qualifies for full ESA listing,” yet have failed to give them that listing. Most recently, the FWS found the seven species warranted but precluded in October of 2019, meaning a new judgement was due in October of 2020. The FWS has failed to publish any new findings. The plaintiff is seeking a declaratory judgement that the ESA has been violated and continues to be violated until there is action from the defendants. They are also seeking an order mandating the defendants to issue a new finding “as to whether ESA listings are warranted,” for the seven species.